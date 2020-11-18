wrestling / News
Cold Open Released For MLW: Fusion Restart
November 17, 2020 | Posted by
The cold open is online for tomorrow’s The Restart-themed episode of MLW: Fusion. You can see the video below for the Restart, which airs at 7 PM ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and Pluto TV:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Hall of Famer Attending Survivor Series
- Backstage Details on Changes to Women’s Elimination Match at Survivor Series, Mandy Rose Injured
- Cody On Why Shawn Spears’ Chair Shot Went Wrong, Original Plan For It, How Jon Moxley & Tony Khan Reacted
- Jake Hager On John Cena Refusing To Lose WWE Title To Him, Becoming World Champion, Why He Left WWE