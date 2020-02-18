wrestling / News
Cold Open Released For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has released the cold open video for Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV. You can see the video below. The lineup for the show, which airs at 8 PM ET/PT, is as follows:
* Tessa Blanchard, Trey and Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin and Reno Scum
* Best of Five Match Three: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Golden Opportunity Challenge: Madison Rayne vs. TBA
* Rhino vs. Dave Crist
* Josh Alexander vs. TJP
