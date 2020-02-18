wrestling / News

Cold Open Released For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

February 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling has released the cold open video for Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV. You can see the video below. The lineup for the show, which airs at 8 PM ET/PT, is as follows:

* Tessa Blanchard, Trey and Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin and Reno Scum
* Best of Five Match Three: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Golden Opportunity Challenge: Madison Rayne vs. TBA
* Rhino vs. Dave Crist
* Josh Alexander vs. TJP

