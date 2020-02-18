Cold Open Released For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has released the cold open video for Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV. You can see the video below. The lineup for the show, which airs at 8 PM ET/PT, is as follows:

* Tessa Blanchard, Trey and Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin and Reno Scum

* Best of Five Match Three: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards

* Golden Opportunity Challenge: Madison Rayne vs. TBA

* Rhino vs. Dave Crist

* Josh Alexander vs. TJP