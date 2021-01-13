wrestling / News
Cold Open Released For This Week’s MLW: Fusion
January 12, 2021 | Posted by
Salina de la Renta is executive producing this week’s MLW: Fusion, and the cold open for the show is online. You can see the video below that will kick off the show, which streams on YouTube, Fubo and DAZN on Wednesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.
The lineup is as follows:
* Low Ki vs. TBA
* Open Contract Match: Mil Muertes vs. TBA
* Tornado Tag Team Championship Match: Los Parks vs. The Von Erichs (guest referee: Tom Lawlor)
* Salina de la Renta has a special surprise for Konnan
