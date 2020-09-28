wrestling / News
Impact News: Cold Open For This Week’s Episode, Last Week’s Backstage Segments, Most Sadistic Sami Callihan Piledrivers
September 28, 2020 | Posted by
– The cold open for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling is online. You can see the “Previously On” video below, which recaps Trey winning a triple threat match to earn a shot at Rohit Raju’s X-Division title only to be quickly rolled up for the loss as well as the latest in the Eric Young/Rich Swann feud, the Rascalz challenging the Good Brothers to a match, and Eddie Edwards being jumped from behind:
– Impact also released the video with last week’s backstage segments such as Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie getting back on the same page, Young’s promo and more:
– Below is a new Impact! Plus top five looking at Sami Callihan’s most sadistic piledrivers:
