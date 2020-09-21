wrestling / News

Impact News: Cold Open For This Week’s Episode, Last Week’s Backstage Segments

September 21, 2020
– Impact Wrestling has released the cold open for tomorrow’s episode. You can see the video below, which covers what happened previously on the show such as EC3’s mind games with Moose over the TNA World Title and Rich Swann getting a match with Eric Young at Bound For Glory for the Impact World Championship:

– The company also posted the weekly video with last week’s backstage segments:

