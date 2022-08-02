Cole Radrick Gets In Car Accident, Says There Were Zero Injuries

Cole Radrick reported a vehicle accident via Twitter but says that all involved escaped without significant harm. He tweeted a photo of his damaged car and later also posted links to his CashApp, Paypal, and Venmo for anyone inclined to assist getting him and his family “back on the right track.” You can view the tweets below.

Radrick has wrestled independently for Black Label Pro, VxS, and Jersey Championship Wrestling, among others. He most recently performed at The People vs. GCW last Friday, winning a scramble match where AJ Gray, Marko Stunt, Grim Reefer, Shane Mercer, and Axton Ray all participated, giving Radrick the GCW Extreme Championship title.