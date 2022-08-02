wrestling / News
Cole Radrick Gets In Car Accident, Says There Were Zero Injuries
Cole Radrick reported a vehicle accident via Twitter but says that all involved escaped without significant harm. He tweeted a photo of his damaged car and later also posted links to his CashApp, Paypal, and Venmo for anyone inclined to assist getting him and his family “back on the right track.” You can view the tweets below.
Radrick has wrestled independently for Black Label Pro, VxS, and Jersey Championship Wrestling, among others. He most recently performed at The People vs. GCW last Friday, winning a scramble match where AJ Gray, Marko Stunt, Grim Reefer, Shane Mercer, and Axton Ray all participated, giving Radrick the GCW Extreme Championship title.
If anyone wants to help us try and get ahead on the process of trying to get ourselves back on the right track, I’m gonna post the links below. Any RTs are greatly appreciated. Still shocked.
PayPal: [email protected]
Venmo: @ColeRadrick
Cash-App $RaddyDaddy4Ever
— raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) August 2, 2022
