Cole Radrick On His Match With Nick Gage In GCW, WrestleMania Week Goal

Cole Radrick battled Nick Gage at GCW Wasted Time in December, and he recently looked back at the match. Radrick spoke with Fightful for a new interview discussing the match with Gage, his goals for WrestleMania week and more; you can see highlights below:

On facing Gage at GCW Wasted Time: “I had a realization, the second his music hit, ever since Backyard happened, me and him exchanged punches, the people that were there were very invested in it, Twitter went wild with it for a second. I knew at some point that Nick Gage match was going to happen. When I was in the ring when his music hit, I was like, ‘Shit, okay, this match is happening right now. Let’s go.’ It was cool. That’s an OG from back in the day, an OG in the deathmatch game and outlaw type of wrestling. It was such a cool experience to wrestle him, have a crowd in St. Louis that was up for it and excited and fired up. It was a lot of fun. Wish I would have won, obviously, GCW World Champ Cole Radrick has a nice ring to it, if you ask me, it is what it is.”

On his WrestleMania week goal: “The goal for Mania week this year isn’t necessarily to wrestle as many matches as I can, but to wrestle as many meaningful matches as I can. Every match, I want to go out there with something to prove, something to show that over this past year, I feel that I’ve really grown as a professional wrestler and this year I want to show everybody how I’ve grown as a pro wrestler. It always starts with the next week ahead. I would like to wrestle Jordan Oliver at some point during Mania week. We’ve had a match in Chicago, we had a match in New Jersey. We hit the right side of the States, the middle, gotta hit the left side. That’s a match I enjoy having. Jordan Oliver is a really good friend of mine, but I feel like in the ring, iron sharpens iron and that guy pushes me like no other. If I had to call somebody out, it would be him, but that’s because he pushes me and it’s a challenge.”