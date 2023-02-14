wrestling / News

Cole Radrick vs. Dante Leon Set For Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up

February 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW VxS Jimmy Lloyd's All Grown Up Image Credit: VxS

GCW and VxS present Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up on Friday, and a new match is set for the show. VxS announced on Monday that Cole Radrick will face Dante Leon at the show, which airs Friday from Las Vegas on FITE+ starting at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET.

You can get tickets for the show here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, VxS, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading