Cole Radrick vs. Dante Leon Set For Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up
February 13, 2023 | Posted by
GCW and VxS present Jimmy Lloyd’s All Grown Up on Friday, and a new match is set for the show. VxS announced on Monday that Cole Radrick will face Dante Leon at the show, which airs Friday from Las Vegas on FITE+ starting at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET.
You can get tickets for the show here.
THIS FRIDAY NIGHT!@ColeRadrick faces the returning @EndseekerLeon at #AllGrownUp LIVE from Las Vegas, NV at 8pm PT. / 11pm ET. on @FiteTV+
🎟GET TIX: https://t.co/fHkeJucYtr
📺STREAM: https://t.co/UjEipTsIxz pic.twitter.com/WPch0aBL5H
— VxS – Violence x Suffering Wrestling (@vxswrestling) February 14, 2023
