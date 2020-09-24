wrestling / News

Collar & Elbow Releases Tribute Shirt for Road Warrior Animal, All Proceeds Going to His Family

September 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Road Warrior Animal

– The wrestling apparel brand Collar & Elbow has announced a new tribute shirt to late WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal with permission from Animal’s wife, Kim. All proceeds from the commemorative shirt will be donated to Animal’s family. You can view the new tribute shirt below.

Road Warrior Animal, aka Joe Laurinaitis, sadly passed away earlier this week. He was 60 years old.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Road Warrior Animal, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading