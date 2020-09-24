wrestling / News
Collar & Elbow Releases Tribute Shirt for Road Warrior Animal, All Proceeds Going to His Family
September 24, 2020 | Posted by
– The wrestling apparel brand Collar & Elbow has announced a new tribute shirt to late WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal with permission from Animal’s wife, Kim. All proceeds from the commemorative shirt will be donated to Animal’s family. You can view the new tribute shirt below.
Road Warrior Animal, aka Joe Laurinaitis, sadly passed away earlier this week. He was 60 years old.
We’ve worked directly with @RWAnimal ‘s wife to design this commemorative shirt. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Joe’s family. pic.twitter.com/2LYzeOIogA
— COLLARxELBOW (@COLLARxELBOW) September 23, 2020
