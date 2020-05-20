wrestling / News

WWE News: COLLARxELBOW Releases Shirt to Raise Money For Shad Gaspard’s Family, New Bella Twins Video, Stock Up

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shad Gaspard

– A new T-shirt has been released by COLLARxELBOW in order to raise money for Shad Gaspard’s family following his tragic passing. You can check it out below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $45.75, up $2.27 (5.22%) from Tuesday night’s closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.52% on the day.

– The Bella Twins have posted a new video to their YouTube channel, featuring Artem Chigvintsev cooking a classic Russian soup:

