WWE News: COLLARxELBOW Releases Shirt to Raise Money For Shad Gaspard’s Family, New Bella Twins Video, Stock Up
– A new T-shirt has been released by COLLARxELBOW in order to raise money for Shad Gaspard’s family following his tragic passing. You can check it out below:
100% of the proceeds from this shirt will go directly to Shad’s family. If you can’t afford a shirt but still want to donate send donations via PayPal to [email protected] and put BEAST in the notes. Also there will be a go fund me set up shortly. https://t.co/2unUusOjIe pic.twitter.com/Ja5g2TAP6U
— COLLARxELBOW (@COLLARxELBOW) May 20, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.75, up $2.27 (5.22%) from Tuesday night’s closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.52% on the day.
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video to their YouTube channel, featuring Artem Chigvintsev cooking a classic Russian soup:
