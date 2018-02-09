wrestling / News
WWE News: College Coach Uses Bobby Roode’s Theme Music, WWE Looks at Forgotten Romances, Finn Balor Looks Back on His Venom Body Paint
– University of Arkansas head football coach Chad Morris made a “Glorious” entrance at Arkansas’ Signing Day event in Little Rock on Thursday night, using Bobby Roode’s entrance music…
That. Just. Happened.@coachchadmorris literally dropped in on our Signing Day event in Little Rock 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/gyztqNLjpa
— Arkansas Football Recruiting (@RazorbackFBRec) February 9, 2018
– Here is Finn Balor, showing off the time he painted up like Venom…
– Here is a new video from WWE, looking at 5 forgotten WWE romances…