WWE News: College Coach Uses Bobby Roode’s Theme Music, WWE Looks at Forgotten Romances, Finn Balor Looks Back on His Venom Body Paint

– University of Arkansas head football coach Chad Morris made a “Glorious” entrance at Arkansas’ Signing Day event in Little Rock on Thursday night, using Bobby Roode’s entrance music…

That. Just. Happened.@coachchadmorris literally dropped in on our Signing Day event in Little Rock 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/gyztqNLjpa — Arkansas Football Recruiting (@RazorbackFBRec) February 9, 2018

– Here is Finn Balor, showing off the time he painted up like Venom…

#venom A post shared by Finn Bálor Forever (@finnbalor) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:21am PST

– Here is a new video from WWE, looking at 5 forgotten WWE romances…