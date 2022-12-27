College Football Star Reportedly Received WWE Tryout From Previous Regime

A former college football star reportedly got a WWE tryout under the previous regime. Fightful Select reports that Kash Daniel, who was a linebacker at the University of Kentucky, was offered a tryout from Canyon Ceman under the previous regime but had not taken it.

The report notes that according to those within WWE, Daniel believed he still had aspirations of playing in the NFL at the time. Daniel was not drafted in 2020 and has yet to be signed to a team. Those within the company said that he is believed to want to exhaust his options in pro football and aren’t certain if the tryout is still available under the new regime. Daniel is friends with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and that would likely help him if he chose to pursue a WWE career.

Daniel did make some appearances for OVW in 2021.