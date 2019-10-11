Colling’s NWA Powerrr Review 10.8.19  

In recent years, the National Wrestling Alliance has been on the upswing in terms of being known about in the wrestling business. For many years since the faithful night in Philadelphia when Shane Douglas tossed down the NWA World Championship to begin the era of Extreme Championship Wrestling, the NWA had been regarded mostly as a joke.

When Jeff Jarrett and Jerry Jarrett started their own promotion, Total Non-Stop Action, they had help with the NWA for a handful of years. However, after they broke apart in May 2007, the NWA hadn’t had much steam attached to the brand. Sure, they had a brief partnership with Ring of Honor following the TNA run, but on its own, the company was having a hard time staying relevant.

For a few years, NWA had a show with their California brand, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, and it was available online for a while, but has sense disappeared. They had some great talent on the series including Scorpio Sky, Joey Ryan, Adam Pearce, Colt Cabana, Eli Drake, Brian Cage and countless others.

On October 1st, 2017 after a failed attempt to purchase Total Non-Stop Action/Impact Wrestling, Billy Corgan acquired the NWA brand from Bruce Tharpe. Since that purchase, NWA had produced the 10 Pounds Of Gold YouTube series, which has been a hit amongst fans. Two years after acquiring the NWA, Corgan and his team began production on a new weekly YouTube wrestling series, Powerrr.

Champions Roll Call:

NWA World Tag Team Champions: The Wildcards (Royce Isaacs & Thomas Latimer)

Date Won: September 7th, 2019

NWA World Women’s Champion: Allysin Kay

Date Won: April 27th, 2019

NWA National Heavyweight Champion: James Storm

Date Won: June 29th, 2019

NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion: Nick Aldis

Date Won: October 21st, 2018

National Wrestling Alliance presents Powerrr

Date: 10/8/2019

From: Atlanta, GA

Joe Galli and Jim Cornette are on commentary for NWA Powerrr. Cornette runs down the history of professional wrestling in Atlanta leading up to this moment. They talk about what we’ll see on the program which includes the NWA World Tag Team Champions The Wildcards and NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

Dave Marquez brings out NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and Kamille for an interview. Marquez asks what all of this means for Aldis. Aldis says it is hard to be humble and is coming up on being one year as being the real world’s champion. It’s hard to stay hungry. They have come from being a punchline to being a headline. Aldis puts over the Wildcards and James Storm being the other champions along with Allysin Kay. Aldis notes that there are people in the back who have paid their dues and ready to be the champion. Aldis focuses on Tim Storm and says he respects him, but respect is a two way street. Aldis says every meal he has put on the table for his child is because of professional wrestling. Aldis isn’t going to do the JOB in the ATL. Aldis issues a challenge Storm for a match tonight. Aldis promises that Storm will find out what he’s the national treasure and real world’s champion. Apparently, if Storm loses then he’ll never get another shot, according to Galli.



Match #1: The Dawsons (Dave & Zane) vs. Sal Rinauro & Billy Buck

Rinauro had a brief run in ROH awhile ago and was a featured player on the very first Wrestling Road Diaries with Colt Cabana and Bryan Danielson. Rinauro gets worked over with a forearm strike and a double vertical suplex. Zane pulls Rinauro up on the cover attempt. Rinauro tags out after a strike and Buck is met with a clothesline. Wildcards hit a side slam/elbow drop combo onto Buck. Sal leaps off the top and is met with a strike in midair by Dave. Zane powerslams Buck after Dave splashed Buck in a tombstone position to win the match.

Winners: The Dawsons via pin

Thoughts: I like the Dawsons team as they came across like a viable team and could be bullies of the division. They have a good look, too. This wasn’t a bad squash by any means.

Dave Marquez interviews The Dawsons who let us know what is in store. Zane says we just saw what we can expect to see. Zane thinks they own the place now and they are here to fight everyone. They don’t care how they win, either. Dave says they are the two guys who you turn away from when you see them in the alley. They bullied people for lunch money, too. They are the Dawsons.

Joe Galli introduces Eli Drake for an interview. Drake asks the fans if Atlanta, GA is NWA country. Drake says “yeah” several times. Drake says there is something different about this place. Drake thinks there are a bunch of children running around in this business, but in the NWA you’ve got men. Drake mentions James Storm and Nick Aldis, the two singles champions. Drake warns them that he’s coming for some gold. Drake says that he’ll be winning gold and that’s just a fact of life.



Match #2: Eli Drake vs. Caleb Konley

Drake shoulder blocks Konley, but Konley nearly wins with a rollup. Konley staggers Drake with a dropkick and chops against the ropes. Konley monkey flips Drake into the corner. Drake holds onto the ropes to avoid a second monkey flip, and hits a neckbreaker moments later. Drake avoids a rollup and connects with a neckbreaker for a two count. Konley fights back with strikes but is drop toe hold over the middle rope and a knee strike. Drake hits a slingshot shoulder block for a near fall. Konley elbows Drake in the corner and delivers a kick to the head. Konley nails Drake with a kick to the chest. Drake sends Konley to the apron and runs into a kick. Konley hits a slingshot spinning splash for a near fall. Konley double stomps Drake charging to the corner. Konley misses a springboard twisting moonsault as Drake got his legs up. Drake plants Konley with the Gravy Train to win the match.

Winner: Eli Drake via pin

Thoughts: I wasn’t anticipating Drake being involved in a rather competitive match. Actually, Konley controlled the majority of the match and shined as a result. I can see Konley being someone that gets a focus and push in the NWA. Drake is a star and a huge addition to the NWA. For a short match, this was really solid. **1/2.

Jim Cornette and Joe Galli are interrupted by Josephus, who wants Tim Storm. He wants Storm out here right now. Josephus remains out there after a commercial break. Eventually, NWA National Champion James Storm makes his way out. Storm tells Josephus that he’s the only storm he needs to be worried about. Storm says that Josephus gets to pretend that he’s tough. Storm says that Josephus could never walk a mile in his shoes. Storm suggests Josephus go back to his desk job and stop trying to play star and leave it to him. Storm says that Josephus is nothing but a joke. That leads to a pull apart brawl. The fans want them to fight the referees end that fun.



Match #3: NWA World Tag Team Champions The Wildcards (Royce Isaacs & Thomas Latimer vs. Danny White & Mims in a non-title match

Latimer is formerly Bram from TNA/Impact Wrestling. Mims gets met with a few clotheslines in the corner and a spear by Latimer. Latimer plants White with a popup powerbomb and Isaacs hit a full nelson turned into a German suplex for the win.

Winners: NWA World Tag Team Champions The Wildcards

Thoughts: I liked what I saw from the Wildcards here. I hadn’t seen the duo team before, but they seem to be a promising duo.

Dave Marquez interviews The Wildcards. Latimer tells Marquez to shut his mouth because nobody cares what he has to say. Isaacs says they were built for this and made for this. Eddie Kingston comes out to chat with the Wildcards. Kingston isn’t out here to disrespect them, and proceeds mention Latimer by his previous gimmick. Kingston says they look great being all jacked and having the titles. Kingston says that means nothing to him in his world. Kingston says they don’t speak for the underdogs and not the outlaws of the world. Latimer and Isaacs get in Kingston’s face, but Homicide comes out and stands next to Kingston. James Storm and Josephus are brawling into the studio, but are held apart. Josephus stands in the ring wanting more of Storm.

Josephus has remained in the ring following a commercial. Storm is able to break free from five officials and chases after Josephus around the commentary table. Josephus is able to avoid Storm allowing officials to get between them. Well, Storm grabs Josephus and they brawl into the crowd. Josephus shoves Storm into the ring and Josephus wants Storm to put his arms behind his back.



Match #4: NWA National Champion James Storm vs. Josephus

Storm had his back turned to Josephus, but turns around to avoid a splash. Storm hits the Last Call and wins the match. After the match, Storm delivers another Last Call and lays Josephus down sucking his thumb.

Winner: NWA National Champion James Storm via pin

Thoughts: I mean, I guess Josephus isn’t going to be a serious contender in the NWA? It felt a lot like comedy here.

James Storm went to the commentary table and said something to Cornette, but the microphone didn’t really pick up what was said.

Joe Galli brings out Tim Storm for an interview. Storm says that wrestling at 6:05 from Atlanta defined wrestling for him growing up. Storm says that the people that he love is what defines him as a man. His 94-year old mother doesn’t even know he’s there because she’s worried he’ll get hurt. Storm considers himself a mommas boy. The NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship is what defines him as a wrestler. Storm puts over Aldis as the best champion today. Storm knows that Aldis didn’t need to give him one more chance. Storm admits it wasn’t an easy decision. Storm says there is nothing more important to him than the championship. Storm asks if you’d take the opportunity or let it slip through your fingers. Storm is confident he’ll be the champion once again tonight. Storm says he can’t lose knowing he can’t challenge for the belt ever again.

Next week, NWA Women’s Champion Allyin Kay will be in action.



Main Event: NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm

Brian Hebner is the referee for the main event. Storm shoves Aldis out of the corner to showcase is strength. Aldis chops Storm in the corner, but Storm chops Aldis stumbling backwards into a corner. Aldis rams Storm into the corner face first and delivers a few strikes. Storm fires back with strikes of his own. Storm continues to keep control with stomps and strikes. Aldis ducks a clothesline and is met with a right hand causing Aldis to bail to the floor. Storm heads to the floor and goes after Aldis with more strikes. Aldis sends Storm face first into the ring post. Aldis drives Storm back first into the apron. Aldis slams Storm followed by an elbow drop for a one count. Aldis stops Storm with a chop coming off the ropes for a two count. Aldis keeps Storm on the mat with a sleeper hold.

Storm breaks free but runs into a sleeper hold by Aldis. Storm is able to ram Aldis face first into the top turnbuckle followed by a few running strikes and a big boot. Aldis takes Storm down to the mat and tries for a figure four, but Storm counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Storm takes Aldis down and locks in the figure four. Aldis nearly lets his shoulders stay down on the mat for too long. Aldis tries to reach the ropes, but again almost gets counted out. Aldis stretches out and reaches the ropes to break the hold. Storm stops Aldis with a strike on the top rope and hits a superplex! Storm goes for the cover, but Aldis powers out at two! Storm heads to the top rope and hits a crossbody nearly getting a three count. Storm goes to the middle rope but misses a swanton bomb. Aldis climbs to the top rope and hits an elbow drop to Storm’s lower back. Aldis goes for the Cloverleaf and has the hold locked in!

Storm tries to get to the ropes, but Aldis pulls Storm to the middle of the ring. Storm is refusing to give in. Storm crawls to the ropes and reaches them to break the hold. Aldis has Storm over his shoulder, but Storm sends Aldis into the referee. Storm low blows Aldis as the referee was out of position. Storm hits The Perfect Storm (a swinging side slam), but Aldis kicks out at two! Storm decides to head to the top rope again. Aldis stops Storm on the top rope and is met with a headbutt. Aldis crashes to the floor and Storm falls to the other side. Aldis attempts a clothesline, but Storm ducks and Aldis decks Kamille! Storm sends Aldis into the ring post! Storm tries for a suplex, but Aldis counters with an inside cradle to win the match!

Winner and STILL NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion: Nick Aldis via pin

Thoughts: I enjoyed the action and thought they did a fine job. The crowd came across invested in the action and for the first show, I think this delivered a fine result. Storm had a few shaky moments, but for his age, he’s capable of performing at the necessary level. Aldis continuing to be the champion is the right move. I’m intrigued by the idea of a possible Aldis/Drake feud at some point. The clothesline spot with Kamille had me thinking that Storm might get a few near falls, but quickly went to a pin finish. I might have dragged out the match a little bit to give Storm a fighters chance to regain the title with the manager being knocked out. ***.

As a result, Tim Storm will never get another shot at the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship. Storm appears to be emotional in the ring as Aldis gets his hand raised.

Joe Galli chats with NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis to close the program. Aldis says that NWA stands for Never Without Authenticity and puts over Tim Storm for being a hell of a man and a hell of a champion. Aldis says that Kamille is fine and she doesn’t respond. Aldis speaks for Kamille and says he feels great. Aldis wants Galli to save the clickbait stuff for another day. That wraps up the first episode.