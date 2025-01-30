wrestling / News

Color Bar Teaser Removed From Replay of This Week’s WWE NXT

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Teaser 1-28-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE aired a cryptic teaser for Vengeance Day at the end of this week’s episode of NXT, which featured a color bar. PWInsider reports that the episode has been added to the WWE Network and the Vengeance Day teaser was removed. The ‘Copyright 2025 WWE’ notice, which initially appeared on the teaser, now shows up as Bianca Belair and Naomi celebrate their victory.

