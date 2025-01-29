Color Bar Teaser For Vengeance Day Closes Out This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE had a cryptic teaser at the end of this week’s NXT, teasing something for Vengeance Day. Tuesday’s episode featured a set of color bars in the final moments, which featured the words “WWE TRANSMISSION.” The words were deleted on the screen and replaced with “VENGEANCE DAY.”

No word as of yet who or what the tease is for. Vengeance Day takes place on February 15th from Washington, DC and airs live on Peacock as well as Netflix internationally.