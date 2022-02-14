wrestling / News
COLOR ‘YES, MY WAY’ Results 2.12.22: Tag Team Main Event, More
COLOR hosted their ‘YES, MY WAY’ show in Tokyo on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the show below, per Tomi Yamada and PWInsider:
* Makoto, Rydeen Hagane, and Yuna Manase defeated Kakeru Sekiguchi, Momo Tani, and Momoka Hanazono
* Hibiscus Mii defeated Yuna Mizumori
* Rin Kadokura defeated Yuko Sakurai
* Sakura Hirota and Miyuki Takase defeated Sakuranbonita
* SAKI and Hikari Shimizu defeated Yumiko Hotta and Riko Kawahata
