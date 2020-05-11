wrestling / News

Colt Cabana Added To Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Colt Cabana AEW Double or Nothing

It was reported yesterday that Darby Allin is the first participant in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing. Now, AEW has announced that Colt Cabana is the next wrestler to be included in the match. The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World title.

