Colt Cabana Added To Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing

It was reported yesterday that Darby Allin is the first participant in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing. Now, AEW has announced that Colt Cabana is the next wrestler to be included in the match. The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World title.

Your second entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @ColtCabana!

Is he your pick to win?

Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd, via @brlive nationwide or @FiteTV for our international fans. pic.twitter.com/NlaObHub1y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 11, 2020