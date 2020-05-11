wrestling / News
Colt Cabana Added To Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing
May 11, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that Darby Allin is the first participant in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing. Now, AEW has announced that Colt Cabana is the next wrestler to be included in the match. The winner will receive a shot at the AEW World title.
