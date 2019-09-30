Colt Cabana and CM Punk Agree to End Lawsuits Against Each Other

– The legal battle between Colt Cabana and CM Punk is over, with both sides agreeing to dismiss their lawsuits with prejudice. PWInsider reports that Cabana and Punk jointly filed a motion on September 25th asking that their suits against each other be dismissed. The filing was signed off on by the judge the next day and notes that the court “finds that this cause of action has been fully compromised and settled and the parties have stipulated and agreed to the dismissal of the complaint with prejudice, and the court further finds that all costs have been paid.”

The site says that there was no financial settlement involved, and that both sides dropped their suits. The “with prejudice” aspect means that neither can sue the other again over the situation.

The legal situation has been going on for a little over a year, starting in August of 2018 when Cabana sued Punk over legal fees associated with Chris Amann’s defamation lawsuit filed against the two over Punk’s appearance on Cabana’s podcast. Cabana had claimed Punk had breached a contract to cover his legal fees. The lawsuit was refiled several times over technical details and a need to provide more evidence to the claims. Punk filed a counter-suit in June of this year asking for $600,000, which is half of what he said had been spent on the defamation suit.

Cabana’s lawyer responded to a request for comment by the site with an email saying simply, “Settled.”