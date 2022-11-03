Colt Cabana Appears on AEW Dynamite, Faces Chris Jericho For ROH World Title

Colt Cabana made his return to AEW TV tonight, battling Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. Tonight’s show saw Cabana answer Jericho’s open challenge for any former ROH champion to face him. Jericho ended up picking up the win to retain the title.

This marks Cabana’s first match on AEW TV since March, when he appeared on an episode of AEW Dark. He is a former two-time ROH World Tag Team champion who has worked both ROH PPVs this year in Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor.

