Colt Cabana Reportedly Back In AEW, Was At Last Night’s Dynamite

Fightful Select reports that Colt Cabana is working for AEW again and was backstage at Dynamite last night in Edmonton. Cabana had been absent from AEW for seven months, last appearing on the show during a November episode of Dynamite. He had also appeared regularly for ROH, with his most recent match in April. Cabana is working as a producer and coach. It’s unknown which match he was involved with.

Cabana had been missing, for the most part, since All Out, when CM Punk ranted about him during a post-show press conference. Punk is currently working on Collision.

It’s unknown if Cabana is back permanently but it seems that way.