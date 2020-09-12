wrestling / News

Colt Cabana Compares Price Of His Clothes To Miro

September 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Colt Cabana

In a post on Twitter, Colt Cabana jokingly compared the price of his clothes to that of Miro, who made his AEW debut last Wednesday. Cabana noted he got most of his outfit for free, only paying $20 for his pants. The former Rusev’s clothes, meanwhile, cost him $2,320.

