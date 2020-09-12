wrestling / News
Colt Cabana Compares Price Of His Clothes To Miro
September 12, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Colt Cabana jokingly compared the price of his clothes to that of Miro, who made his AEW debut last Wednesday. Cabana noted he got most of his outfit for free, only paying $20 for his pants. The former Rusev’s clothes, meanwhile, cost him $2,320.
You Save When You're @ColtCabana pic.twitter.com/7HmxlDaU2G
— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) September 12, 2020
Life is life when you Da Best Man https://t.co/ZnmArxZI7V pic.twitter.com/MluTLWLmmk
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 12, 2020
yeah but that flight cost to Japan tho
— psjati.com (@psjati) September 12, 2020
NJPW paid for it, FREE!
— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) September 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Miro Says Hell in a Cell With Roman Reigns Was One of His Favorite Matches, Talks Drawing Inspiration From Past Matches
- Arn Anderson On His Favorite John Cena Opponents, Why The New Day Connect With Wrestling Fans
- Finn Balor Would Love to See Randy Orton in NXT, Reveals Who NXT’s Locker Room Leader Is
- Some People Released By WWE Reportedly Bitter About Being Strung Along, WWE Will Not Be Releasing Wrestlers