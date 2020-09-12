Colt Cabana Compares Price Of His Clothes To Miro

In a post on Twitter, Colt Cabana jokingly compared the price of his clothes to that of Miro, who made his AEW debut last Wednesday. Cabana noted he got most of his outfit for free, only paying $20 for his pants. The former Rusev’s clothes, meanwhile, cost him $2,320.

Life is life when you Da Best Man https://t.co/ZnmArxZI7V pic.twitter.com/MluTLWLmmk — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 12, 2020

yeah but that flight cost to Japan tho — psjati.com (@psjati) September 12, 2020