Colt Cabana Discusses His Producing Work for AEW

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Colt Cabana

– Speaking to Into the Danger Zone with Chris Denker, AEW wrestler Colt Cabana discussed his behind-the-scenes work for the company. Colt Cabana stated the following (via Fightful):

“Obviously, professionally, I want to be the best I can be in AEW. I do some producing too. As I get older, there are people like Arn Anderson, who is known as this legendary producer. Something like an agent for the wrestlers. It can be a whole new aspect of my career. ‘How do I become the best…’ maybe I’m not known as the world champion, but maybe I’m known as the world champion producer, which would only be appreciated by the wrestlers.”

