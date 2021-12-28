Colt Cabana Explains How ‘Forbidden Door’ Concept Changed Mindset On Wrestling Contracts

Colt Cabana recently appeared on Into The Danger Zone with Chris Denker, and one of the topics he discussed was Tony Khan’s ‘Forbidden Door’ concept in AEW and how it changed the mindset on contracts in wrestling.

Cabana recalled how some tried to implement contracts in independent wrestling and how he was always against it (via Fightful):

“When Tony did this Forbidden Door thing, I just loved how it changed everyone’s thought process about wrestling. I was around when they started doing these contracts in Independent wrestling, which was mind blowing to me. I was always very against it. ‘How are you going to contract me when you’re not even paying me minimum wage of what a minimum wage worker is? What is the point?’ I feel WWE and the idea of wrestling made everyone think ‘this is how it has to be, no one can go out.’ I’m such a romantic for the old territory times where Dusty [Rhodes] is doing Florida, but he shows up in New York. Bruno [Sammartino] shows up in Australia. It’s so cool. It really took for Tony to be like, ‘yeah, that’s cool.’ Now, our wrestling mindsets are allowed to change a little bit. It’s not hurting anyone involved in the Forbidden Door. It’s only good.”

Cabana signed with AEW in February of last year.