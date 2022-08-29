wrestling / News

Colt Cabana Says He’s Hoping For a Shot At AEW All-Atlantic Championship

August 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Colt Cabana Image Credit: AEW

Colt Cabana picked up a trio of wins during AEW’s matches at Gamescom 2022, and he’s hoping to translate that into a title shot. Cabana went 3 – 0 during the matches at the European gaming convention and posted to Twitter expressing his hopes for a shot at the AEW All-Atlantic Championship currently held by PAC.

Cabana wrote:

“The trip to @gamescom was a complete success!

I went 3-0 in an @AEW ring! Those are great stats for Int’l waters…

Hopefully a shot at @BASTARDPAC’s belt is in my future on some Int’l soil…”

