Colt Cabana Says He’s Hoping For a Shot At AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Colt Cabana picked up a trio of wins during AEW’s matches at Gamescom 2022, and he’s hoping to translate that into a title shot. Cabana went 3 – 0 during the matches at the European gaming convention and posted to Twitter expressing his hopes for a shot at the AEW All-Atlantic Championship currently held by PAC.

Cabana wrote:

“The trip to @gamescom was a complete success! I went 3-0 in an @AEW ring! Those are great stats for Int’l waters… Hopefully a shot at @BASTARDPAC’s belt is in my future on some Int’l soil…”