Colt Cabana Says He Had An Idea For An Angle Where He Played Dude Love

Colt Cabana recently revealed that he came up with an angle in 2008 where he would have played Dude Love. Cabana was part of WWE as Scotty Goldman and he spoke on Developmentally Speaking about the idea he came up with where he would have played Dude Love and Kizarny would play Cactus Jack in tag team matches against Edge and the Edgeheads. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On his pitch to play Dude Love: “Oh, my biggest [push], my one that I thought would be the most successful was, Edge and Foley had just returned, so I knew like Foley didn’t want a full-time program, and so I had pitched that six-man series of like Edge and the Edgeheads, which is Hawkins and Ryder, versus me and this was before Kizarny went up. It would be the three Faces of Foley, Mick as Mick, me as Dude Love, and then Kizarny as Cactus Jack. My whole pitch was like we’ll wrestle the whole matches. They don’t have to do anything on house shows. We’ll do all the work. They just come in for the hot tag and that way, we still present them as the huge stars, but we’re their crutches.”

On not ultimately pitching the angle: “I was always sad that I never got to pitch that to Mick. Hawkins and Ryder, they pitched it to Edge before they pitched it to the office, and Edge liked it. So he went to the office and fought for it. Listen, the developmental wrestlers, we pitched everything everywhere, every time, there were so many pitches. “I would say 99% [of them are] not even listened to. So if that had just gotten in Mick’s ear, and I knew Mick, Mick was a friend of mine, I just hadn’t put it in his ear yet, and I think maybe if I had gotten that in his ear, he would have thought about it, but it just went dead and never happened.”