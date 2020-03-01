wrestling / News

Colt Cabana Makes Surprise Appearance At AEW Revolution (Pics, Video)

February 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution Colt Cabana

During tonight’s AEW Revolution Buy-In pre-show, The Dark Order defeated SCU. They then tried to attack the group after the match, but Chicago’s own Colt Cabana came out for the save. Even Colt fell to the numbers, which drew out Christopher Daniels, seemingly confirming that he is not the Exalted One. He saved Colt and SCU from the Dark Order, with the group’s combined efforts driving them out. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

