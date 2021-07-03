Colt Cabana on How He Got Started Doing Motion Capture Work for WWE Games

– While speaking to Fightful, AEW wrestler Colt Cabana discussed his working for the motion capture team for WWE video games, which he first started doing as a WWE developmental talent in 2007 in OVW. He would actually continue to do mo-cap work with the WWE game developers for about another decade afterwards. Below are some highlights.

Colt Cabana on doing WWE video game motion capture work: “Well, I was mo capping a very long time. So, when we were in developmental in OVW in 2007, they were using the WWE wrestlers, the developmental wrestlers. I think because I was friendly with Nova, Nova put my name in to be one of the mo cappers. Which was great because I hated being in OVW. So, anything to separate that grind was amazing and we got paid to do it. Then when I got fired, soon after that they stopped using the wrestlers because they didn’t want the wrestlers getting hurt. So, they were looking for outside wrestlers and they remembered that I did a good job in mo-cap, so then I got put on the team. So essentially from 2007 to 2018 was the last time. Maybe even to 2019, I did some mo-cap. A long time.”

On Adam Pearce also doing the gaming mo-cap: “Again, people wondering how we make a living, that was always a great part of the hustle. There’s so many people who’ve done mo-cap. Adam Pearce texted me the other day and asked, ‘How come you didn’t put me over in an interview and tell them that I did mo-cap?’ Well, Adam did mo-cap. Adam Pearce did a lot of mo-cap.”

Cabana on he and Adam Pearce recreating Andre the Giant vs. Hulk Hogan at WM 3: “We did Andre / Hogan for WrestleMania 3. He was Andre. He was the biggest guy doing mo caps. … I do. I half-assed slammed him, too. But, the best one that I love doing because I was—I wasn’t a crazy backyard wrestler, but I loved ECW as a kid and I love New Jack. So, I loved stunt wrestling. Which I know I shouldn’t say that. But, obviously, I love watching from afar. I might be Joey Janela’s only fan. I think it’s crazy. It’s very unsafe. You shouldn’t do it at home. But, if you do it, I want to watch it.”