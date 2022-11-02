Colt Cabana On His Match at ROH Death Before Dishonor, If He’ll Be at Final Battle

Colt Cabana recently shared his thoughts on competing at ROH Death Before Dishonor and whether he’ll be at Final Battle in December. Cabana was a guest on Captain’s Corner last month and talked about being the first match on the PPV this past July and more, noting that he “presumes” he’ll be at Final Battle but doesn’t know for sure yet. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his match at ROH Death Before Dishonor: “I was literally the first match. People were still filing in. It was exciting to do the match, but by the time I was able to watch the full pay-per-view, it was a full arena and I was like ‘Oh man.’ That shouldn’t be my first memory, because it was such a good match, and Anthony [Henry] is such a good wrestler. I think he’s a big star, and he’s going to be an even bigger star once ROH starts zooming up. I think Tony says he wants to get a weekly show going. I only know what has been announced, so I don’t know anything either.”

On if he’ll be at Final Battle: “At this time, I’m happy just hanging out with my dog Ripley, hanging in Chicago, and taking the random bits every now and then, including Ring of Honor December 10. I don’t know if I’m specifically booked, but I presume so.”