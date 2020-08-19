Colt Cabana on Simulating Mick Foley’s Hell in a Cell Bumps for WWE 2K16

– During a recent charity stream for NewLegacyInc. on Twitch, AEW wrestler Colt Cabana discussed his time doing motion capture work on WWE’s games while he was in OVW. These included motion capture for the Three Faces of Foley storyline in WWE 2K16. Below are some highlights (h/t Fightful).

Colt Cabana on working on WWE video games: “I did motion capture for so many of the games from 2010 to probably…actually, 2007, I did it while in OVW. When I was in OVW, they were using WWE contract wrestlers, when I got fired in 2009, they stopped using WWE contract wrestlers and they were like, ‘Oh, we know Colt can do this. From 2009 to basically 2018 or 2019, I was doing mo-cap on and off for those guys. There would be a call sheet that was like, ‘here is what we’re doing today.’ I was like, ‘can I please do the Cell?'”

Cabana on how they simulated a Hell in a Cell bump for motion capture: “It wasn’t the actual height (of the cell), but they put a scaffold up and threw me off. They have a giant big screen and they’ll play the actual clip and you just want to mimic that as much as possible. I did the classic arms in, barrel roll that Foley did.”

On how he handled the motion capture for the Three Faces of Foley storyline in a WWE 2K16 game: “I had to memorize the promos, even though they didn’t use our voice, because they wanted us to have the mannerisms. All I remember is, ‘he’s a kooky type of cat,’ which was in that promo, and the way I would say it, all I remember is Jay Lethal on the ground (laughing) every time I said it. For months, that’s all he would say to me, ‘I’m a kooky type of cat.'”