Colt Cabana Planning To Wind Down His Art of Wrestling Podcast

PWInsider reports that Colt Cabana announced he will start winding down his Art of Wrestling podcast, bringing the weekly episodes to an end, or at least a hiatus. He will create a Patreon for around $4 a month with unlimited access to his old podcasts. For an extra dollar a month, fans will have access to new content every so often. He said that if enough people (he mentioned 500) sign up for Patreon, he would do new “old school” interviews with people he hasn’t had a podcast with before.

Cabana added that he would have content from his live AOW podcasts through the end of the year. His live AOW at Starrcast III will be his last live show. He said he wanted to “take a breath” and enjoy being at wrestling shows without worrying about creating content. He added that he might return to podcasting later on.