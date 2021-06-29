Colt Cabana Says There Were Plans For a Feud With Brodie Lee, Talks WWE 2K Motion Capture Work

Colt Cabana has revealed there were plans for him to feud with Brodie Lee in AEW. Cabana spoke with Fightful Select and said that there were plans for him to eventually get back to a feud with Lee down the line. Cabana was recruited into the Dark Order by Lee after a losing streak, and he remains a member of the group. Cabana told the site that he made the pitch for a feud after Lee faced Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title, and had put together a manuscript to outline the plans. Of course, those plans never came to fruition due to Lee’s passing in December.

Cabana also discussed his work doing motion capture for the WWE video games and praised the games’ programmers for putting in moves that fans wanted to see but were not used on WWE programming. Cabana also noted how Evan Bourne’s Shooting Star Press, Melina’s splits, and Roman Reigns’ Superman punch were ones that the motion capture artists couldn’t pull off and noted that Adam Pearce and Sonjay Dutt both tried, but that there was some “unique footwork” Reigns does that was hard to mimic.