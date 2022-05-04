wrestling / News

Colt Cabana Played Brooklyn Brawler On Last Night’s Young Rock

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Colt Cabana Image Credit: AEW

Colt Cabana had a guest role on yesterday’s episode of Young Rock, as he played Steve Lombardi, aka the Brooklyn Brawler. The episode focused on The Rock’s debut match in the WWF. During a Q&A on Twitch (via Fightful), Cabana explained how the guest appearance happened. He noted that he sent an audition to Chavo Guerrero, the stunt coordinator, and got the part. Filming lasted six days.

He said: “For those of you wondering why I was gone for seven weeks, that’s what I was doing for seven weeks while in Australia. I was out playing the Brooklyn Brawler. I didn’t tell Brooklyn Brawler, I wanted it to be a surprise, that was my plan all along. He didn’t find out until tonight and then he sent me a text that says, ‘Thank you, you did a great job.’

