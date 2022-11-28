Colt Cabana Says Podcast Hiatus Was Unrelated To AEW All Out Brawl

Colt Cabana recently resumed his The Art of Wrestling podcast after three months silence (per Wrestling Inc). Cabana explained to his listeners that the hiatus was self-motivated act and not due to any affiliation with the conflict between CM Punk and The Elite at AEW All Out. You can read a few highlights from Cabana and listen to the full episode below.

On the reasons for stopping the podcast for the interim: “I didn’t delay it because the company that I worked for told me not to talk about anything, or what I could or could not do.”

On why he initially began the podcast: “I like to put out shows occasionally spotlighting my friends or people that I find super interesting. And from the beginning, I was so open – maybe even to a fault – about dealing with losing my dream job of the WWE, or fighting to be an independent wrestler, or how to make money in wrestling, or how to survive a lot of things.”