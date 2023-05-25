Colt Cabana Reflects On Jay Briscoe’s Passing: ‘It Still Is So Hard’

Colt Cabana spent a lot of time with The Briscoes, and he recently shared his thoughts on Jay Briscoe’s untimely passing. Briscoe passed away back in January in a car accident, and Cabana shares his thoughts on the passing while speaking with Bobby Fish on The Undisputed Podcast.

“I spent so much time with them,” Cabana said of the Briscoes (per Wrestling Inc). “It was so hard, it is still so hard. There’s so many memories, that I don’t think it’s ever been like that. Brodie was hard, we were in the group as it happened, and I spent time with Brodie, but not like Jay. That was wild.”