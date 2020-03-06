wrestling / News

Colt Cabana Reveals David Arquette Painted AEW Ring Jacket

March 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Colt Cabana AEW Dynamite

– The ring jacket worn by Colt Cabana on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was painted by former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette.

Cabana teamed with SCU, picking up a victory over The Dark Order. It marked his official in-ring debut for AEW.

