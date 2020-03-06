wrestling / News
Colt Cabana Reveals David Arquette Painted AEW Ring Jacket
– The ring jacket worn by Colt Cabana on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was painted by former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette.
Cabana teamed with SCU, picking up a victory over The Dark Order. It marked his official in-ring debut for AEW.
The jacket I painted for one of my favorite wrestlers in the world @ColtCabana on @AEWonTNT POP!!! pic.twitter.com/TF3De4tExg
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 5, 2020
Thanks to @DavidArquette for paintings ring jacket! pic.twitter.com/XV4bM4ipF6
— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) March 5, 2020
