– Colt Cabana was the guest on this week’s Hey! (EW), and he discussed the wrestling podcast boom. Host RJ City asked Cabana about starting the trend of wrestler podcasts with his own Art of Wrestling show back in 2010, asking Cabana if he would “ever take responsibility for everyone who’s remotely associated with wrestling now having a podcast” (via WrestlingInc.com).

Rather than taking responsibility, Cabana simply said he was ahead of the curb in that regard. He stated, “I just said I was ahead of the curb. I say that wrestling is always five years behind the curve, and so I was just on time.”