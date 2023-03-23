Colt Cabana Says He’ll Be At ROH Supercard of Honor

In an interview with GAW TV (via Post Wrestling), Colt Cabana confirmed that he will be part of ROH Supercard of Honor, which happens on March 31 in Los Angeles. He noted that his schedule for that weekend continues to grow.

He said: “Oh my God, I literally didn’t wanna do anything (for WrestleMania weekend) and then stuff just kept coming in so, Thursday night, I’m going to be at the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast live podcast at Bourbon Saloon I believe and then Friday, I have the Ring of Honor show at 4 and then Friday night with Mickie (James), we are doing a live Highspots after party and I believe I’m doing a live podcast there. Mickie, you might be a guest and you don’t know it yet if you’re gonna be there. Saturday and Sunday, I’m doing WrestleCon from 9 until like 1 or 2 and then on Sunday, right after WrestleCon, I’m gonna run over to the Synagogue where I’ll be wrestling for Rabbi Fine and hopefully refereed by Lisa (Marie Varon).“