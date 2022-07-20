Colt Cabana Set For UWN Championship Match At Golden Opportunity

Colt Cabana has a UWN Championship shot in his future, as he’ll challenge Jordan Clearwater for the title at Golden Opportunity. The UWN announced the news on Wednesday that Cabana will face off with Clearwater for the title at the August 9th event.

You can see the full announcement below (per PWInsider):

The stars of the United Wrestling Network return to the Irvine Improv for a brand-new signature event, Golden Opportunity on August 9th.

AEW’s Colt Cabana, a veteran of legendary World Title matches with Scrap Iron Adam Pearce on UWN Programming in the past, is set to return to UWN action. Cabana will challenge Jordan Clearwater for the UWN World Title in the Main Event.

There will be more championship action as United Heritage Champion Zicky Dice and United World TV Champion Papo Esco will put their titles on the line against top ranked challengers.

United World Tag Team Champions Beef Candy will defend their titles against former champions Midnight Heat.

The 1st ever Golden Opportunity Tournament will also take place to crown a new #1 Contender for the UWN World Championship. The tournament will feature top talent including Willie Mack, Shane Haste, Danny Limelight, and more competing in three Triple Threat matches. The winner of each match will compete in a final Triple Threat match with a World Title shot at the upcoming Red Carpet Rumble awarded to the winner of the Golden Opportunity Tournament.

The event will also include Women’s Division matches featuring Marina Shafir and Reka Tehaka, surprise talent in action and more.

This is an all ages event.

Tickets are available at: Improv.com/irvine/