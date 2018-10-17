Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Colt Cabana Shares Memories of WWE Run in Honor of Smackdown 1000

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Colt Cabana

– Colt Cabana took to Twitter last night during Smackdown 1000 to share some of his memories of working on the show. Cabana was sporadically on Smackdown from August of 2008 through February of 2009 and had plenty of experiences to discuss. You can see his posts below:

article topics :

Colt Cabana, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading