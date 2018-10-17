Colt Cabana Shares Memories of WWE Run in Honor of Smackdown 1000

– Colt Cabana took to Twitter last night during Smackdown 1000 to share some of his memories of working on the show. Cabana was sporadically on Smackdown from August of 2008 through February of 2009 and had plenty of experiences to discuss. You can see his posts below:

The night I debuted on Smackdown, I was told the next week I was going to take @mrbriankendrick to "court. We'd then do a series of skits where I'd lose & then take my opponents to court.

The foreshadowing was almost scary#SD1000

In this battle royal, there was an order of elimination we'd follow.

When the person before me got thrown out, then I did…then Big Show.

It went like 10 minutes under time & Big Show got yelled at, so guess who caught heat from the big guy next week 🙁#SD1000

I was originally supposed to wrestle Kozlov one-on-one. I was going to get a decent amount of offense.

Then it got changed to a handicapped match where me and @shofufu824 lost in less than a minute.

It was great for my confidence 🙂#SD1000

I lost to the Great Khali.

He yelled at me because he thought I didn't jump high enough for his finisher.

(I thought to myself, CMON! you're the biggest strongest MF'r I've ever seen)

I just said I'm sorry, I'm pretty sure he hates me.#SD1000

In Gorilla for my debut, Johnny Ace asked me how I felt.

I told him it was one of the greatest days of my life.

Even though I knew it was going to be a rough start, I had worked so hard & they brought me up to the main roster. I felt proud. It was a great feeling.#SD1000