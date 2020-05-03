Colt Cabana Starting Quarantine Series for His Podcast

– AEW’s Colt Cabana announced that he will be starting a “Quarantine Series” for The Art of Wrestling With Colt Cabana podcast. For the next two weeks, Cabana will be speaking to non-contracted, full-time indie wrestlers who are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. You can also listen to a preview clip he released for the series below.

Cabana said on the announcement, “New Series Update: Every Day For The Next Two Weeks! I talked with ONLY Non-Contracted Full Time Independent Wrestlers about how this has Pandemic has effected them & how you can support! Preview is up now: Subscribe if you haven’t (Full eps & Video are up now on Patreon).”