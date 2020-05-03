wrestling / News
Colt Cabana Starting Quarantine Series for His Podcast
– AEW’s Colt Cabana announced that he will be starting a “Quarantine Series” for The Art of Wrestling With Colt Cabana podcast. For the next two weeks, Cabana will be speaking to non-contracted, full-time indie wrestlers who are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. You can also listen to a preview clip he released for the series below.
Cabana said on the announcement, “New Series Update: Every Day For The Next Two Weeks! I talked with ONLY Non-Contracted Full Time Independent Wrestlers about how this has Pandemic has effected them & how you can support! Preview is up now: Subscribe if you haven’t (Full eps & Video are up now on Patreon).”
New Series Update:
Every Day For The Next Two Weeks!
I talked with ONLY Non-Contracted Full Time Independent Wrestlers about how this has Pandemic has effected them & how you can support!
Preview is up now: Subscribe if you haven't
(Full eps & Video are up now on Patreon) pic.twitter.com/s8POy3Mp8o
— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On Today’s Wrestling Audience: ‘No Matter What You Say, It’s Wrong To Somebody’
- The Rock Shares Joking Tweet for His 48th Birthday, Vince McMahon Tweets Him Birthday Message
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Calls The Situation ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Stupid’
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Matt Hardy Acted Backstage After Lita & Edge Got Together, On If Matt Rubbed The Former WCW Guys The Wrong Way