Tony Khan Says Colt Cabana Has Signed with AEW
March 1, 2020 | Posted by
Following his surprise appearance at AEW Revolution, Tony Khan confirmed after AEW Revolution that Colt Cabana has signed with AEW.
Khan said in the post-show media scrum that Cabana has signed with AEW, but that he can work “other places” at his discretion. Khan noted that Cabana has already started working for AEW as an announcer, and that he will work as a wrestler as well as potentially a coach. He called Cabana a “valuable mind.”
