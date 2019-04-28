wrestling / News
Colt Cabana Wins NWA National Heavyweight Title
– The NWA has a new National Heavyweight champion. Colt Cabana defeated Willie Mack at tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup event to capture the title. Mack had held the belt since October 2018. Colt Cabana wins the belt for the first time.
You can check out some clips and images from the match that were posted on social media below. You can also check out 411’s live ongoing coverage from the NWA Crockett Cup show RIGHT HERE. Also on tonight’s show, Allysin Kay beat Santana Garrett to win the NWA Women’s Championship.
Also set for tonight, Nick Aldis will defend his NWA Championship against Marty Scurll.
No quit in @Willie_Mack! #CrockettCup #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/IVnBztVjZv
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
Return of the @Willie_Mack! #CrockettCup #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/73GJxp6Dq3
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
Boom! 💥 Boom! 💥 @ColtCabana #CrockettCup #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/Uo5PSPeTbJ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
. @ColtCabana victorious!!
YOUR NEW NWA NATIONAL CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/YR6pLOvQNu
— NWA (@nwa) April 28, 2019
