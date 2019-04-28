Colt Cabana Wins NWA National Heavyweight Title

– The NWA has a new National Heavyweight champion. Colt Cabana defeated Willie Mack at tonight’s NWA Crockett Cup event to capture the title. Mack had held the belt since October 2018. Colt Cabana wins the belt for the first time.

You can check out some clips and images from the match that were posted on social media below. You can also check out 411’s live ongoing coverage from the NWA Crockett Cup show RIGHT HERE. Also on tonight’s show, Allysin Kay beat Santana Garrett to win the NWA Women’s Championship.

Also set for tonight, Nick Aldis will defend his NWA Championship against Marty Scurll.