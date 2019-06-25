wrestling / News

Colt Cabana Officially Off ROH Best in the World

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Colt Cabana NWA

As previously reported, NWA National heavyweight champion Colt Cabana was dealing with a quadriceps injury, which forced him to withdraw from some planned booking dates. The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) officially confirmed today that Cabana has now been forced to withdraw from his planned match at ROH Best in the World.

Colt Cabana was previously scheduled to team up with Nick Aldis against The Briscoes for the ROH event. Additionally, the replacement for Cabana will be announced during the free pre-show broadcast for the upcoming pay-per-view event. You can check out a video on the announcement released by NWA below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Colt Cabana, ROH, ROH Best in the World, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading