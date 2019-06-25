wrestling / News
Colt Cabana Officially Off ROH Best in the World
– As previously reported, NWA National heavyweight champion Colt Cabana was dealing with a quadriceps injury, which forced him to withdraw from some planned booking dates. The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) officially confirmed today that Cabana has now been forced to withdraw from his planned match at ROH Best in the World.
Colt Cabana was previously scheduled to team up with Nick Aldis against The Briscoes for the ROH event. Additionally, the replacement for Cabana will be announced during the free pre-show broadcast for the upcoming pay-per-view event. You can check out a video on the announcement released by NWA below.
BREAKING!@ColtCabana & @RealNickAldis vs. The Briscoes at #ROHBITW forced to change due to injury. Replacement to be revealed on pre-show at 8:30pm Friday Night.
More details – https://t.co/4L1O7NGntm pic.twitter.com/A7i7Uy0iN8
— NWA (@nwa) June 25, 2019
