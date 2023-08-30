Colt Cabana On His Work As a Producer In AEW, What It Entails

Colt Cabana has been working as a producer in AEW, and he recently talked about his role and what it entails. Cabana spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below, per Fightful:

On his role in AEW: “I don’t know about ‘Big AEW Superstar.’ I’m there, I get a check. Sometimes I get on the shows. I do help backstage, I do a lot of producing.”

On which matches he has produced: “I was producer for Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta. I was on the headsets and helping the director. As a producer, because I know wrestling, the director might not know wrestling, so I’ll be on the headset and I can kind of see, ‘You might want to get this angle because this might happen.’ It usually does because I’ve been wrestling for so long, I can foresee it.”