Colt Cabana Discusses How Wrestlers Selling Merchandise Changed Culture Of Wrestling

In a recent interview on Into the Danger Zone with Chris Denker, Colt Cabana discussed how he played a role in changing wrestling culture with wrestlers selling merchandise, the rise of Pro Wrestling Tees, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Colt Cabana on how he played a role in changing wrestling culture with wrestlers selling merchandise: “When I’m on independent shows and I get there and there’s no table space for me, I’ll just be like, ‘man, this is so wild.’ Not that I was the inventor, but a group of my friends, like me and M Dog, and Chris Hero would be like, ‘have table space for us. We’re selling merch, nobody else is doing anything. Now there’s tables with like 75 wrestlers lined up across. I had a part in a change in the culture of wrestling, and for better or for worse, whatever. I think for better.”

On the rise of Pro Wrestling Tees: “I had a lot of t-shirt people beforehand, then we found Ryan. And Ryan, he was like, ‘oh the business is growing, I am going to buy six more machines.’ That’s how it worked. He’s just like, ‘oh, you, and The Bucks, and Adam Pearce are all getting shirts. Imagine if I could do this whole thing for you and I get a little cut. And you get a big cut and we do it all over the internet and I build a whole thing.’ Very early when there’s no money coming in, he spent $20,000 to build whatever Pro Wrestling Tees was. That’s not an exact number, but it’s just crazy to have that foresight and forethinking. Together, it all kind of grew. I had that hustle mentality and that foresight to see a little larger than trying to get a polaroid from one person in the ring. But Ryan saw even bigger, which is cool.”