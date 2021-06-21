Combat Zone Wrestling Announces PPVs For July

Stonecutter Media has announced next month’s Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) PPV offerings, including a look at barbwire matches.

CZW: Barbwire Madness – Featuring two barbwire filled bouts! Biff Busick vs. Sozio; Rickey Shane Page vs. Danny Havoc!

CZW Girlz: The Fierce and the Fabulous – Featuring five ferocious matches! Ava Everett & Anthony Greene vs. Alex Reynolds & Mark Sterling; Mia Yim vs. Annie Social; Jenny Rose vs. Marti Belle; Penelope Ford vs. Jordynne Grace; Tessa Blanchard vs. Su Yung!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.