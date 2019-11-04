wrestling / News
Various News: Comedian Reveals He’s A Fan of Orange Cassidy, Stardom Announces Show For January 4
– In a post on Twitter, comedian Chris D’Elia revealed that he is now a fan of Orange Cassidy after seeing a clip of his debut at AEW All Out earlier this year.
He wrote: “I… how have I not known about this guy until now. This is legitimately the illest shit I… have ever seen. I will now follow this man to the ends of the earth. Wow. There is nothing in this world Chris D’Elia likes more than this clip. I need you all to understand this.”
– STARDOM has announced that they will hold a show on January 4, 2020, the same day as NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom.
Jan 4, 2020 Stardom will have a show at Ryogoku KFC Hall at 12:00 pm. A 10 minute straight-shot train ride to the Tokyo Dome.
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 4, 2019
