wrestling / News
Coming to WWE Network This Week: NXT Takeover XXV, More
– WWE has updated the WWE Network schedule for the next week, which will include NXT Takeover: XXV and more. The list of new content for the week is below, per PWInsider:
Monday
* Noon to 6 PM: WWE Tribute to the Troops 2015 to 2018
* 11 PM: WWE Ride Along:
Lana and Rusev compete to prove who is No. 1, while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville satisfy their sweet cravings en route to SmackDown Live!
Tuesday
* 10 PM: 205 Live
Wednesday
* 3 PM: NXT UK
Pete Dunne enlists some old allies to help combat WALTER and his acquaintances. Nina Samuels challenges Toni Storm.
* 7:30 PM: Target: NXT Takeover
Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole train for their NXT Title rematch, and Io Shirai and Shayna Baszler prepare for an NXT Women’s Title duel.
* 8 PM: NXT
Before their NXT Tag Team Title Ladder Match at TakeOver, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch battle The Forgotten Sons!
Friday
* 7:30 PM: This week in WWE
Saturday
* 6:30 PM: NXT Takeover: XXV Preshow
* 7 PM: NXT Takeover: XXV
* 9:30 PM: Triple H’s Road to WrestleMania
Travel the Road to WrestleMania with Triple H as he prepares for his epic match against Batista and his Hall of Fame induction with DX.
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Comments On Women’s Match At Double or Nothing
- Matt Riddle Reveals What He Would Have Called Himself If WWE Made Him Change His Name
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’
- Jim Ross Discusses Reports of Backstage Heat Between Steve Austin and The Rock in 1999