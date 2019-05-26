Coming to WWE Network This Week: NXT Takeover XXV, More

– WWE has updated the WWE Network schedule for the next week, which will include NXT Takeover: XXV and more. The list of new content for the week is below, per PWInsider:

Monday

* Noon to 6 PM: WWE Tribute to the Troops 2015 to 2018

* 11 PM: WWE Ride Along:

Lana and Rusev compete to prove who is No. 1, while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville satisfy their sweet cravings en route to SmackDown Live!

Tuesday

* 10 PM: 205 Live

Wednesday

* 3 PM: NXT UK

Pete Dunne enlists some old allies to help combat WALTER and his acquaintances. Nina Samuels challenges Toni Storm.

* 7:30 PM: Target: NXT Takeover

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole train for their NXT Title rematch, and Io Shirai and Shayna Baszler prepare for an NXT Women’s Title duel.

* 8 PM: NXT

Before their NXT Tag Team Title Ladder Match at TakeOver, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch battle The Forgotten Sons!

Friday

* 7:30 PM: This week in WWE

Saturday

* 6:30 PM: NXT Takeover: XXV Preshow

* 7 PM: NXT Takeover: XXV

* 9:30 PM: Triple H’s Road to WrestleMania

Travel the Road to WrestleMania with Triple H as he prepares for his epic match against Batista and his Hall of Fame induction with DX.