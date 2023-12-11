Coming To WWE Network and Peacock This Week: Braun Strowman Documentary, More

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including the new Braun Strowman documentary. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Dec. 11

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Monday Night Raw (11/12/23) **

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (12/12/2023)

Thursday, Dec. 14

This Week in WWE

Friday, Dec. 15

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Braun Strowman: Waukesha Strong – 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 16

WWE Main Event (11/30/23)

SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET

wXw We Love Wrestling #50 – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 17

Friday Night SmackDown (11/17/23)