Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week

August 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Peacock Premium Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Jul. 17
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jul. 19
Monday Night Raw (7/17/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (8/15/23)

Thursday, Jul. 20
This Week in WWE

Friday, Jul. 21
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jul. 22
WWE Main Event (8/3/23)
SmackDown LowDown** – 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Jul. 23
Friday Night SmackDown (7/8/23)
WWE’s The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

